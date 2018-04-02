'We want to be relevant': Why an Ottawa church has taken over a movie theatre

As Christians across Ottawa marked Easter this long weekend, one group did it in a place with plush seats instead of pews and surround sound instead of pipe organs.

The Meeting House uses a theatre at the Lansdowne Cineplex for their weekly services — instead of a traditional church.

Pastor Mark Wall said the concept of holding church inside a cinema began elsewhere in Ontario, but has since spread to more than a dozen cities in the province.

Worshipers have embraced the non-traditional approach, he added.

"I loved this idea of moving into a movie theatre. I love this idea of being outside of typical church," Wall said.

The Meeting House during its launch event last fall. (Provided by Mark Wall )

Less stodgy

The idea, Wall said, is to reach people in a venue where they already feel comfortable. For some people, he said, a traditional church can feel stodgy and dogmatic.

We're a church for people who aren't into church. - Mark Wall

"Often people's experiences at church have been hard," he said. "They have been given lists of things they can do and they can't do."

The Meeting House, in contrast, has a more casual atmosphere — and even uses the big screen as part of their sermons.

"We want to be relevant," he said. "We're a church for people who aren't into church."

The Meeting House had two services planned for Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and also offers regular Sunday services at Landsdowne.