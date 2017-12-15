Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will spend a few more days in hospital recovering from an appendectomy, and isn't expected to return to City Hall until the new year, his spokesperson said Friday.

Watson underwent surgery to have his appendix removed Wednesday night.

According to the mayor's chief of staff Serge Arpin, Watson left the final council meeting of 2017 on Wednesday afternoon because he was experiencing significant pain.

Arpin said Friday that the mayor will remain at the Queensway Carleton Hospital for a few days on the advice of his doctor, and will likely go home sometime this weekend.