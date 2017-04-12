Mayor Jim Watson will look for a formal mandate from council to negotiate the city's participation in the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats.

Last year, the National Capital Commission selected the Senators-backed RendezVous LeBreton Group to redevelop the western part of the flats. Part of the RendezVous plan involved moving the NHL hockey arena form Kanata to downtown.

Speaking at the start of Wednesday's council meeting, the mayor said he wants "a clear mandate from the public" and his council colleagues. Watson has asked for a report to be prepared for the financial and economic development committee in coming months.

Significant questions remain, including who's responsible for the upkeep of the public parts of the development, and who's on the hook for the tens of millions needed to clean up the contaminated soil.

"The city needs to be at the table for these discussions," said Watson.

The mayor said he will also commit to working with the Senators, west end councillors and residents to help mitigate the economic loss of moving the arena from Kanata.