Residents in Gatineau's Hull and Aylmer sectors are being asked to conserve water as the city upgrades its water treatment plant over the next few months.

Starting Sept. 1, people living in the two sectors will be under a "mechanical watering ban" — in other words, any form of watering that doesn't involve a person holding a hose is prohibited, the City of Gatineau said in a statement Wednesday.

Inspectors will be patrolling the two sectors "day and night," the city said, and violators could face fines of $200 plus administrative fees.

The ban is necessary to maintain "a steady and constant supply of drinking water," the city said.

It will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2017.

$68M modernization project

The restrictions come as the city is in the midst of a two-and-a-half-year, $68-million project to carry out major upgrades to the plant.

In addition to specific fines associated with mechanical watering systems, the City is also asking residents to cut back on using tap water during the "peak" hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aylmer and Hull residents should also run their washing machines and dishwashers outside of those hours, the city said.

Additional restrictions could be put in place if the city's water supply is threatened.