Firefighters had to use snowmobiles to rescue three people whose ATVs had fallen through the ice on Mud Pond, west of Shirley's Bay.

Firefighters received a call at 3:22 p.m. about people in distress near March Valley Road and Cameron Harvey Drive, Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said.

One of the people in distress was a child with limited mobility who required assistance getting out of the remote area, Cardinal said. The child and the other two people in distress were rescued with no injuries.

After the rescue, firefighters remained on scene to help remove the partially submerged ATV and "side-by-side" vehicles, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Firefighters are reminding people to use extreme caution when venturing onto the ice.

"It is highly recommended that you remain in areas that are well marked. Lastly, ensure you are equipped with a safety kit when you head out on your adventures," firefighters said in the release.