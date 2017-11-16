The tap water advisory in place since Tuesday in Gatineau's Aylmer sector has been lifted.

Authorities have confirmed the water in Aylmer meets current standards and is completely safe to consume, the City of Gatineau said.

Gatineau is still asking residents to take a few steps before consuming or using their water, however. According to the city, residents should keep their shower taps open for 60 minutes, then keep their sink taps open for five minutes.

Residents should also change filters in water filtration systems, and if any odour lingers, continue to empty water tanks.

The City of Gatineau issued the warning after a "hydrocarbon odour" was detected during infrastructure work on Front Street earlier this week.

Nearly 2,000 residents were affected by the water advisory and told not to drink or use their water for washing, cooking or doing their dishes.

Two bottled water distribution points at Centre aquatique Paul-Pelletier on Chemin d'Aylmer and Centre communautaire Entre-Nous on Front Street will stay open until 10 p.m. Thursday.