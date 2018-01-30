Ali Omar Mohamed, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Adam Perron on Jan. 18. Ottawa police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Jan. 30. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa police have obtained a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man accused of murder in Ottawa's second homicide of 2018.

Ali Omar Mohamed, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Adam Perron, who was shot and killed in an apartment building at 125 McLeod St. on Jan. 18.

Paramedics said they found 22-year-old Perron in cardiac arrest at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are warning the public not to approach Mohamed, who is considered armed and dangerous.