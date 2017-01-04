The City of Ottawa has opened two warming centres as Hydro Ottawa crews prepare to work overnight to restore power following Tuesday's freezing rain and today's high winds.

The two warming centres are at the Heron Road Community Centre at 1480 Heron Rd. and the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre at 102 Greenview Ave.

The centres have been opened "as a precautionary measure" in case Hydro Ottawa is unable to get the lights and heat back on tonight, said Pierre Poirier, the city's chief of security and emergency management.

"Both of them, we picked them based partially on their location relative to the outages that have occurred across the city," Poirer told CBC Ottawa's All In A Day.

More than 4,000 without power

As of 4 p.m., there were approximately 96 remaining power outages in the city, affecting roughly 4,380 Hydro Ottawa customers, according to the power utility.

The inclement weather has "damaged electrical equipment in more than 100 locations," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Poirier said the centres were simply "a warm place for people who may be without power," without additional services at the moment, although that could change after further discussions with Hydro Ottawa.

The centres will likely stay open overnight if the power outages do last that long, Poirier said.

Thousands of people in Hydro One's jurisdiction also faced power outages Wednesday, mainly in rural Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the major outages were in:

Arnprior, with 7,500 customers affected.

Bancroft, with 5,000 customers affected.

Cobden, with 4,839 customers affected.

Hydro Quebec, meanwhile, reported at around 1 p.m. that there were about 15,300 affected customers in the Outaouais.