Health Canada issued a warning Tuesday about a pair of "unauthorized sexual health products" sold at an Ottawa sex shop, and is advising anyone who purchased the products to stop using them immediately.

According to an alert posted on Health Canada's website, Super Panther 7K and Triple Green, sold at Rixxx Adult Store at 2839 St. Joseph Blvd., are labelled to contain yohimbine, a prescription drug that should only be used under the supervision of a health care professional.

Super Panther 7K, one of two products that are the subject of a Health Canada warning issued Tuesday, May 9. (Health Canada)

Both products are promoted for sexual enhancement, Health Canada said.

Yohimbine is derived from yohimbe, a bark extract, and may result in serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure or heart, kidney or liver disease, the health agency said.

Side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, headache, nausea and sleep disorders.

Health Canada advises anyone who has used the products to consult their doctor, and to report adverse effects.

Rixxx Adult Store has stopped selling the products, Health Canada said.