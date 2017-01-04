A 'warming centre' at the Kinburn Client Service Centre at 5670 Carp Rd. will remain open Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, as approximately 1000 people near Constance Bay and Dunrobin remain without power.

Power in those areas may not be restored until late Thursday afternoon, according to Pierre Poirier, manager of security and emergency management with the City of Ottawa.

Poirier also said that two warming centres opened at the Heron Road Community Centre at 1480 Heron Rd. and the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre at 102 Greenview Ave. on Wednesday afternoon, have now closed.

He said no residents attended those warming centres while they were open.

The centres had been opened "as a precautionary measure" in case Hydro Ottawa was unable to get the lights and heat back on, Poirier told CBC Ottawa's All In A Day earlier Wednesday.

More than 4,000 without power

As of 4 p.m., there were approximately 96 remaining power outages in the city, affecting roughly 4,380 Hydro Ottawa customers, according to the power utility.

The inclement weather has "damaged electrical equipment in more than 100 locations," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Poirier said the centres were simply "a warm place for people who may be without power," without additional services at the moment, although that could change after further discussions with Hydro Ottawa.

Thousands of people in Hydro One's jurisdiction also faced power outages Wednesday, mainly in rural Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the major outages were in:

Arnprior, with 7,500 customers affected.

Bancroft, with 5,000 customers affected.

Cobden, with 4,839 customers affected.

Hydro Quebec, meanwhile, reported at around 1 p.m. that there were about 15,300 affected customers in the Outaouais.