February 2018 was the warmest one Ottawa has had in 20 years.
The monthly average high last month was 0 C, according to Environment Canada data.
That is the highest since 1998 when the monthly average high was 0.6 C.
The milder temperatures resulted in a lot of freezing rain.
So this happened #FreezingRain #ottweather pic.twitter.com/Aq0597VM9a—
@JustNadiaZ
In total, Environment Canada issued three freezing rain warnings for Ottawa.
Hail? Ice pellets? Whatever- they are coming down hard in Lincoln Fields! #ottweather @BlacksWeather might have the technical term 😅 pic.twitter.com/xzEUG4o6yT—
@BikeyKnit
The freezing rain made for some slippery conditions.
My driveway looks like a sheet of glass it’s so icy! My street isn’t much better 😬 #ottweather pic.twitter.com/pIdSAUd3or—
@BooksBaseball25
February also produced some record high temperatures for individual days.
Enjoying a record mild day in the Market. 9.6° at 1 pm beats previous record of 7.4° set back in 1983. #ottnews #ottweather #spring pic.twitter.com/OEpj27VHHh—
@BlacksWeather
Unfortunately the mild temperatures put a damper on people looking to go for a skate.
ICYMI | The 48th season of the #RideauCanal Skateway is over. Thanks for joining us and see you next year, folks! https://t.co/vxoWuwLZB8 #Ottawa #ottnews #ottskate pic.twitter.com/vdu80Rs8SJ—
@NCC_Skateway
But skiers still managed to have some fun.
#NCC_GatPark #xcski (https://t.co/bU6zNwAD2r) Megan just got back from a ski and reports good conditions and grooming in progress on the Gatineau and Champlain Parkways. She says it was not too hard for skate- just nice and fast. The classic tracks looked harder.—
@xcottawa
Lets see what March has in store.
Another fine day today. Thanks @BlacksWeather. But the forecast has a 4-letter word for Fri & Sat---snow. #ottweather pic.twitter.com/tUriBmG1e0—
@LaurenceWall