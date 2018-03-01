February 2018 was the warmest one Ottawa has had in 20 years.

The monthly average high last month was 0 C, according to Environment Canada data.

That is the highest since 1998 when the monthly average high was 0.6 C.

The milder temperatures resulted in a lot of freezing rain.

In total, Environment Canada issued three freezing rain warnings for Ottawa.

Hail? Ice pellets? Whatever- they are coming down hard in Lincoln Fields! #ottweather @BlacksWeather might have the technical term 😅 pic.twitter.com/xzEUG4o6yT — @BikeyKnit

The freezing rain made for some slippery conditions.

My driveway looks like a sheet of glass it’s so icy! My street isn’t much better 😬 #ottweather pic.twitter.com/pIdSAUd3or — @BooksBaseball25

February also produced some record high temperatures for individual days.

Enjoying a record mild day in the Market. 9.6° at 1 pm beats previous record of 7.4° set back in 1983. #ottnews #ottweather #spring pic.twitter.com/OEpj27VHHh — @BlacksWeather

Unfortunately the mild temperatures put a damper on people looking to go for a skate.

ICYMI | The 48th season of the #RideauCanal Skateway is over. Thanks for joining us and see you next year, folks! https://t.co/vxoWuwLZB8 #Ottawa #ottnews #ottskate pic.twitter.com/vdu80Rs8SJ — @NCC_Skateway

But skiers still managed to have some fun.

#NCC_GatPark #xcski (https://t.co/bU6zNwAD2r) Megan just got back from a ski and reports good conditions and grooming in progress on the Gatineau and Champlain Parkways. She says it was not too hard for skate- just nice and fast. The classic tracks looked harder. — @xcottawa

Lets see what March has in store.