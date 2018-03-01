February 2018 was the warmest one Ottawa has had in 20 years.

The monthly average high last month was 0 C, according to Environment Canada data.

That is the highest since 1998 when the monthly average high was 0.6 C.

The milder temperatures resulted in a lot of freezing rain. 

In total, Environment Canada issued three freezing rain warnings for Ottawa.

The freezing rain made for some slippery conditions.

February also produced some record high temperatures for individual days.

Unfortunately the mild temperatures put a damper on people looking to go for a skate.

But skiers still managed to have some fun.

Lets see what March has in store.