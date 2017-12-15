Watching an outdoor hockey game live can be fun way to spend an evening. You're breathing in fresh air and experiencing the game the way people used to before building massive climate-controlled sports stadiums.

But in mid-December, an outdoor hockey game will also likely be a very chilly way to spend an evening.

Fans bundle up for the cold during an outdoor hockey game in Calgary in February. Environment Canada predicts highs in Ottawa will range between -9 C and -14 C over the weekend. (Larry Macdougal/Canadian Press)

The Sens alumni game on Parliament Hill on Friday, the NHL 100 Classic between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and the game between the Ottawa 67s and Gatineau Olympiques on Sunday all take place outside.

The high temperature on Saturday, when the biggest crowds are expected, will be –11 C, and when factoring in wind chill, it will be important for anyone attending these games — and spending most of their time sitting still — to prepare for the cold weather.

We spoke to a few Ottawa residents who work outside to see how they get through the coldest winter days. One piece of advice they all shared: wear layers.

Haramein Ebeid, security guard​

"I like this cold weather ... it's OK for me.

"I have more than three jackets [on] ... I feel nothing."

Stephane Fortin, bike courier

"I'm wearing some leggings under my jeans. I've got a t-shirt, a sweater and just a windbreaker. The most important thing for me are my pogies on my bars, those keep my hands very warm, no matter how cold it gets. They're basically mittens that go onto your bars instead of onto your hands.

"As long as most of your skin's covered, it really doesn't matter how cold it gets. You'll warm yourself up as you go."

​Katherine Millington, dog walker

"The main thing is wearing a lot of layers, so I have three layers on my legs and four layers on top, and then obviously good mittens and a hat and I keep those mitten warmers all the time. That's pretty much it, and just good quality boots as well.

"I try not to stand still for too long. You wanna stay moving for as much as you can. And that's what really helps, it's just not standing still."

Paul Lalonde, letter carrier

"I'm very fortunate in this area, that I go in and out of buildings so I get to warm up when I go inside the buildings. Do the best you can, and you get used to it.

"The hardest part is watching for ice, because it's very dangerous. When it's really, really cold even if people put sand and salt, it's not as effective so it can be very dangerous."