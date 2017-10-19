A touching collection of wartime correspondence between a Canadian soldier and his young daughter has made its way to the Canadian War Museum.

Lt.-Col. George Stephen Cantlie was a Canadian officer in the First World War. He would send letters home to his family in Montreal, and inside each was a pressed flower he had picked for his daughter Celia from the war-torn battlefields of Europe.

The multi-platform exhibition, called War Flowers, was created by international artist Viveka Melki, and is described as a story of humanity and beauty in a time of war.

The display also includes scents of the flowers Cantlie mailed home, and is interwoven with the personal stories of 10 Canadians who were directly involved in the war.

The installation will be on display in Ottawa until December before travelling to the visitor centre at the Vimy Memorial in France next spring, then to Montreal next July.