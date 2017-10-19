Brockville police say two people have been arrested after they allegedly stole video games from a local Walmart.

On Wednesday, security in the Brockville, Ont. store observed a 27-year-old man and his 31-year-old girlfriend taking a "large quantity" of games from the electronics section and leaving the store without paying, Brockville police said.

Police said the couple returned to the same Walmart store later that day and attempted to steal more games.

According to police, security recognized the couple, apprehended them and handed them over to police.

When police investigated, they said the pair had pawned the first set of games at a nearby shop.

Police confirmed they were out on bail for previous charges at the time of the video game theft.

Both suspects are being held for a bail hearing on Thursday.