The municipality of La Pêche, Que., is set to issue a cease and desist letter to a self-described Wakefield pirate who has been docking a handful of homemade houseboats along the town's shoreline, although no rules actually forbid the practice.

Denis Tremblay keeps four quirky-looking houseboats moored along floating wooden docks in Wakefield Bay. His partner, Bonnie Vanasse, moors a fifth houseboat in the same place, which she rents out on Airbnb.

Denis Tremblay keeps four houseboats moored along the shoreline of Wakefield Bay. (Stu Mills/CBC)

In May, the Municipality of La Pêche asked its lawyers to examine options to have the vessels removed from the municipally-owned shoreline.

Tremblay complains the pending eviction comes without so much as a warning shot across the bow.

"Not even a phone call," said Tremblay. "I think it's pretty sad that people aren't strong enough to put their pants on and face people without their lawyer."

Houseboat provides sole income

For Vanasse, how the municipality will handle accommodating houseboats on the Gatineau River shoreline is more than just an abstract question of town planning.

Bonnie Vanasse rents her 'River Den' houseboat on Airbnb, and says the boats should be permitted to stay until La Pê​che develops regulations. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Vanasse began listing her 10-metre long "River Den" houseboat on Airbnb last year.

The listing became a runaway success, and now a night aboard the floating four-season boat runs around $300.

"Serious income, and my sole income," said Vanasse.

"I've had only five-star reviews and I'm now the top Airbnb for Wakefield and the area. The guests are really excited to stay a night or two and every time they leave they say they want to come back next season," said Vanasse.

Now she's worried the municipality will send her business to Davy Jones's locker.

Vanasse said she still doesn't understand why, if there aren't rules around the boats, River Den and the others can't stay until bylaws are in place.

Council concerned boats will turn bay into marina

Claude Giroux calls cracking down on the houseboats one of the saddest things he's had to do as a councillor, but that the operation has gone too far.

Currently, there aren't any municipal rules around boats moored to the shore.

La Pê​che Coun. Claude Giroux said he's worried the gathering of houseboats is becoming a marina. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"And in the absence of that I thought it important to have a framework for this, to actually manage that shoreline," Giroux said.

The municipality's concern is that the houseboat operation will turn what is now a scattering of docks into a de facto marina, he said.

A marina would attract unwanted power boats and Jet Skis from neighbouring Gatineau River towns like Cantley and Chelsea and turn Wakefield into "Disneyworld on the water," Giroux said.

"If you have a full-fledged marina you have grey water management, you have gasoline."

But most of Tremblay's fleet rely on solar-powered electric motors and use sawdust composting toilets that are emptied off-site.

'I think it's an injustice'​

Neighbour and local businessman, Dan Sabourin, is in favour of the houseboats.

Though all-out mutiny is unlikely, Tremblay isn't preparing to strike his colours, either.

"We could just move off shore, and have an electronic remote-control gang plank. Or a small transport boat to get around," Tremblay said.

"I think it's an injustice that the municipality is acting this way," said Tremblay's neighbour and pizza shop owner Dan Sabourin.

"Their excuse here is they have no regulations. Well, maybe you sit down, do your research and establish regulations."

Boats part of Wakefield's tourist character

While some have called the craftsman-inspired houseboats an eyesore, Sabourin calls the houseboats a fitting addition to Wakefield's quirky, tourist character and a helpful addition to the business mix.

"I think instead of looking at the bigger picture — which is the economy in the village — rather than do that, they listen to petty little complaints," said Sabourin.

Abdol Fattah Elbishty recently stayed at the houseboat. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Abdol Fattah Elbishty and his wife spent a night aboard the River Den, a gift booked for them by their son on the couple's 27th wedding anniversary.

"This is a very good idea. A lot of tourists will come here and will spend money in the village and people will benefit from it. It is a very good thing to do," said Elbishty.