If you went to see The Post, you probably focused on the tense story line, the direction or the A-list actors who filled the screen.

Stephen Hendrie was watching the typewriters.

"Tom Hanks is a character, Meryl Streep is an actress, but to me there are a whole bunch of Underwoods and Royals and Remington [typewriters] in that film too," he told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

Hendrie is a typewriter collector from Ottawa.

Seventeen of his machines will be on display at the Wakefield Doc Fest during a screening of the 2017 documentary California Typewriter this weekend.

He said he's been collecting the machines for years and loves the more permanent nature of them, compared to digital technology.

"They inspire me to write in certain ways. They're beautiful," he said.

"I like the fact that they have dust."

Like vinyl records, Hendrie said people are finding a new connection with older technology.

"I think there is a fascination with analog technology that is happening right now," he said.

He won't be bringing his full collection to the documentary festival, but pretty close.

Hendrie said he's brought it down to 19 typewriters in recent years.

"It's down from a few years ago because it was ridiculous. There were typewriters out in the basement that had not even been out of their boxes," he said.

The screenings are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. in Gwen Shea Hall, at Centre Wakefield La Pêche.