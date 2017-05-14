Joanne Kumpf was selling a beautiful waterfront property in Constance Bay this spring, but the market isn't looking so good anymore. A wooden for sale sign is barely visible under the waist-deep water surrounding her home this week.

Her online ad highlights off its key feature: "Gorgeous waterfront. Enjoy the sunsets on the deck, walk the trails in the summer and winter. A gem!"

But there won't be any open house for a while.

"It's a complete disaster," said Kumpf, adding it could be months before she can repair it.

Spring is the time to sell, but for many property owners in flooded areas of Ottawa worry about the market now. (Amanda Pfeffer)

Sellers get market jitters

It's not the only waterfront property in the region that had been on sale before the river rushed in last week.

Many more owners had thought this was the year to sell, including Mike Demers, who was about to put his Constance Bay property up for sale in June.

At 64, he'd hoped to sell to lower his expenses before his pension kicked in.

"That's certainly not going to happen now," Demers said this week.

Constance Bay residents Mike Demers and Sharron Russell had been about to put their home on the market before the flood struck this spring. (Amanda Pfeffer)

The insurers are paying for his cleanup, but he suspects the market may take much longer to repair.

"Even if this place is back in top shape by September, it may not be a good time to sell, you know, just because there's a black cloud over this community right now because of this."

Market should bounce back quickly

But real estate agents in the region are more optimistic the market may not take long to bounce back at all, boosted by the generally robust Ottawa market.

Ottawa agent Sean McCann said it could take as little as a year.

Ottawa real estate agent Sean McCann says sellers should give the market a year: "I don't think there's long term implications a one-time flood for these properties, it's just, how do you deal with the short term."

"If you've got something right now that's flooded, it's really in your best interest to take it off the market," he said.

Once it's repaired, and the seller has it looking its best again, as long as people are transparent about the incident, the market won't hurt for long, McCann said. "We're not going to lose our fascination with waterfront."

"I don't think there's long-term implications on a one-time flood for these properties. It's just, how do you deal with the short term?"

Some agents take longer view

Tom Muldoon, who sells waterfront property in Cumberland, isn't quite as optimistic.

Real estate agents say the market for waterfront property won't take long to recover following the 2017 flood. (CBC)

He notes homes that were not affected by the flood should bounce back sooner, with a new selling point: their homes survived the flood of 2017.

"If their house was affected by the flood, they have to wait longer," Muldoon said.

It could be several years, he suggested, before prices come back up again.

Muldoon noted some speculators will be looking for a discount if sellers try to put it up for sale too soon.

Cumberland real estate agent Tom Muldoon says homes that didn't flood may have an advantage in the market now over homes that did. (CBC)

He said sellers will have to disclose to buyers their homes were casualties of the flood of 2017, and that may force some discounts compared to homes unaffected by flooding in the same area.