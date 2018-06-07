Injection site users get help voting on election day

Ottawa health workers at supervised injection sites will be helping drug users to a different location on Thursday: the polling station.

Ottawa Inner City Health and Shepherds of Good Hope have partnered to register some 38 people and have given out dozens of proof-of-residence papers to clients of the supervised injection sites.

The aim of the initiative, a partnership of Ottawa Inner City Health and Shepherds of Good Hope, is to empower a marginalized group of people, said peer worker Matt Gaudet.

"I think it's important that people who are often forgotten — walked by on the street and [who] feel invisible — are allowed to exercise their right to vote and have a voice that's as equal as anyone else," Gaudet told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Gaudet knows what that feels like. A former user, he said after he got clean he voted in the next election.

'My voice matters'

"There was this sense of being a person, that my voice matters, and I got to be someone, and I'm hoping to bring that same feeling to our clients," he said.

Clients he works with are dealing with mental health issues, including addiction, and may be homeless and unable to navigate the rules for registering to vote. So he and fellow Ottawa Inner City Health peer worker Leah Bell set up a clinic to help people register or get proof of address documentation.

The next challenge is to get people to the polling station on election day. Gaudet and Bell will be walking interested clients from the Shepherds of Good Hope to the station around the corner, and, if need be, act as a health provider to vouch for them at the stations.

But Gaudet said the health workers won't be influencing people on who to vote for and strived to be as non-partisan as they can.

Injection sites an issue close to home

"Supervised injection sites have been brought up as an issue in this election, so we didn't want to cloud anyone's mind or push anyone in one way," Gaudet said, instead opting to make available online the party platforms and articles that encapsulated where the parties stood on issues..

The issue of supervised injection sites is naturally on the minds of clients, Gaudet said. Some worry the sites may disappear, leaving them back on the streets, he said.

Though he can't say with any certainty how many clients will end up voting, he hopes they have a positive turnout that may lead them to try again in other elections, particularly this fall's municipal election, an election he says "that will really effect our clients."

"The more time they feel like they matter — because they do — it may empower them to make changes on their own."