It's voting day for citizens in 1,100 municipalities across Quebec — but in the last Gatineau election, the majority of eligible voters couldn't be bothered.

"I think people don't realize the impact the city has on us," said Gatineau student Stéphanie Dalpé, who said she'll be voting for the first time in today's election.

If she does, Dalpé will likely be one of a small minority of 18-to-24-year-olds in Quebec who cast their ballot.

While 42 per cent of Gatineau residents voted in the city's 2013 mayoral elections, among 18-to-24-year-olds the turnout was less than three per cent.

"It's extremely important to change that trend," said City of Gatineau spokesman Yves Melançon.

Elections Canada research has found that youth who don't vote the first time they're eligible are less likely to cast a ballot in subsequent elections.

This year, the City of Gatineau — with the help of Radio-Canada — organized a mock election for 16,000 high school students.

"It's an exercise that entices them to know and be aware what democracy is all about and why its important to participate," said Melançon.

The results of last week's student vote will be released at the same time polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.

How do I vote?

Much of the information you'll need to vote, no matter where you live in Quebec, is available on the Elections Quebec website and the City of Gatineau site.

Here are a few key tips.

When:

Polling stations open at 10 a.m. Sunday and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Where:

Voters have received a voting card in the mail that says where they are supposed to vote. If you've lost it, you can find out where you're supposed to vote here: City of Gatineau polling stations

How to watch the results:

Province-wide results will be available online on the Quebec election website. Local results will also be available on the city's website.

Radio-Canada will be covering the election live on Facebook.

People can also visit Gatineau City Hall and watch the results roll in on an electronic board.