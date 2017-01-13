Ottawa police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of suspects in a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Centretown Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 10, a male was in his apartment in the 300 block of Cooper Street with two female visitors when there was a knock on the door, police said.

When the door was opened two male suspects forced their way into the apartment. Police said in a media release issued Friday that one was armed with a handgun believed to be authentic.

The male victim was pistol-whipped several times and was also stabbed, police said. A third suspect then escorted the male victim to a waiting vehicle, driven by a female. The victim was driven to a bank on Elgin Street, where police say he was coerced into withdrawing cash.

When the male victim was returned to the apartment, the two female victims, who had been confined by the first two suspects, were released. The third male suspect remained at the apartment with the male victim.

The handgun was pointed at the victims throughout the ordeal, police said.

1 suspect arrested at scene

Police were notified and arrested the third suspect without incident. The male victim and one of the female victims received minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital.

Police are hunting for two suspects, and issued arrest warrants Friday. They're identified as Marcus Gil and Brightner Casseus, both 18 and both from Ottawa.

Casseus is charged with attempted murder.

Ottawa police issued this image of the car believed to have been used in a violent home invasion and kidnapping on Cooper Street on Jan. 10, 2017. (Ottawa Police Service)

Both suspects are charged with numerous additional offences including robbery, aggravated assault, break and enter, conspiracy, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats. They're also charged with numerous weapons offences and other breaches.

Casseus is described as black, five feet eleven inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gil is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Armed and dangerous

Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and caution anyone who believes they've seen them to call 911 immediately.

The third male suspect, a 29-year-old Ottawa man, is charged with robbery, forcible confinement, conspiracy and kidnapping. He remains in custody and will appear in court Jan. 26.

Police are also looking to identify and interview the female driver of the vehicle used to drive the male victim to the bank. She's described as Caucasian and in her mid-20s with dark hair. The car is described as a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspects is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service's robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).