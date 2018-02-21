A former University of Ottawa doctor charged with sexual assault last month is now facing 10 fresh charges.

Dr. Vincent Nadon of Chelsea, Que., was charged with sexual assault and voyeurism in mid-January after police got a complaint from a woman who claimed he had secretly filmed her during a medical exam.

The 56-year-old has been barred from practising at the university's clinics.

On Wednesday Ottawa police announced they were laying 10 more sexual assault charges based on alleged incidents involving 10 female victims.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit of the Ottawa police are concerned there could be more victims, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers or via the Ottawa police app.