Ottawa doctor facing dozens more sexual assault, voyeurism charges

Ottawa doctor Vincent Nadon is now facing more than 50 charges of sexual assault, part of an Ottawa police investigation that stretches back to the late 1980s.

Nadon, 56, from Chelsea, Que., had practised most recently at the University of Ottawa Health Services Clinic on Rideau Street before he was barred.

The first charges of voyeurism and sexual assault against him were laid in January after a complaint from a woman who said she had been filmed without her permission during a medical examination.

In February, police charged him with 10 more counts of sexual assault involving 10 more women.

Ottawa police announced Friday 40 more women have since come forward, leading to 43 further charges of sexual assault and 40 more charges of voyeurism.

Could be more victims

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit said there could still be more victims from incidents going back as far as the late 1980s.

In a statement Friday, University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS) said it's "aware of the concerns of our patients and the public at large regarding the allegations against Dr. Nadon as well as the protection of personal health information. Our organization continues to voluntarily and fully comply with all court orders and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation."

UOHS said it's "not privy to any evidence" regarding the accusations, and directed former patients of Nadon who believe they may have been victims of misconduct to contact Ottawa police.

"UOHS will be communicating directly with former patients of Dr. Nadon regarding the provisions in place to assure their ongoing care," the health service said.

Police said Friday they believe all the alleged incidents occurred in Ottawa.