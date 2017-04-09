Army cadets are standing guard at the National War Memorial in Ottawa overnight to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The vigil began with a ceremony at 7:30 p.m. ET, during which 3,598 candles will be laid at the memorial — one for each Canadian killed in the First World War battle.

A light show is expected to start around 8:30 p.m. and last until midnight.

Images from the Battle of Vimy Ridge are projected onto the National War Memorial in Ottawa during an April 8, 2017 ceremony. The light show is expected to last until midnight. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The setup for Saturday night's Vimy anniversary ceremony at the National War Memorial got underway late in the afternoon. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Organizers line the steps of the War Memorial with candles — one for every Canadian soldier killed in the 1917 battle. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Banners marking 100 years since the Battle of Vimy Ridge adorn lampposts near the National War Memorial, the location of Saturday's vigil. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Cadets stand on Sparks Street ahead of the ceremony. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The vigil is intended to metaphorically replicate the overnight wait soldiers spent in the trenches of Vimy Ridge, before going over the top, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Visitors will be able to witness the grandeur of the monument and observe the ideals that the Canadian National Vimy Memorial represents," the department's website says.

There will be another ceremony at the National War Memorial at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Canadian War Museum is also offering free admission and special events on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Richard Hewitt-White holds his grandfather's Bible, which he had with him when he was killed at Vimy Ridge. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

A cadet stands in front of the National War Memorial in Ottawa during a ceremony to recognize 100 years since the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Cadets stand guard as a Canadian flag is raised over the crowd during Saturday's ceremony at the National War Memorial. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A torch is passed from veterans to cadets at a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on April 8, 2017. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Candles shine as the sun sets during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

