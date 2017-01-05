An Ottawa man captured rare daytime footage of a fisher — a mainly nocturnal weasel — while snowshoeing on National Capital Commission trails.

For the first time in his 12 years of bushwhacking through the trails, nature photographer Justin Hoffman saw the elusive fisher on Jan. 2.

"It was fast asleep when I came upon it," he said Thursday on CBC Radio's All In A Day, adding he didn't immediately recognize it because it's so rare to see one during the day.

"I was following a deer trail through the snow and looked to my left. Probably 25 feet up in a crutch of a tree was a brown furry thing. It made me stop and look.

"Most people have seen a fisher in a fleeting glimpse: it's running across a trail. Catching it on a trail camera is quite easy to do, but always nocturnal."

Fishers are predatory weasels native to North America and are known to eat birds, rabbits and rodents. They have long bushy tails, which come in handy for hunting, Hoffman said.

"They're actually one of the few animals that actually can go down a tree upside-down," he said. "They have reversible claws that can rotate 180 degrees to allow them to do that."

Hoffman wouldn't say exactly where he saw it, but said it was within the City of Ottawa limits. He added that he has caught footage of fishers with trail cameras on NCC property in the past, but that this is the first time he has seen one with the naked eye.

While fishers are on most trails, you're more likely to spot one "off the main trail, off the snowshoe trail and bushwhacking," he said, adding that the fisher he saw was about two kilometres off a main trail.

Hoffman's pro tip? If you're looking for a fisher, head to thick forested areas with access to water.

Listen to the full interview with Justin Hoffman here.