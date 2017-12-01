A 22-year-old shooting victim has been charged with numerous firearms offences in relation to an apparent mid-afternoon shootout on Rochester Street, Ottawa police say.

Police were called to the Rochester Street just south of LeBreton Flats around 2:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police found no victims at the scene, but did discover shell casings near a parked vehicle.

A short time later Mohamed Ribih showed up at hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

He's charged with:

Careless use of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

Possessing a dangerous weapon.

Possessing a firearm without a licence.

Knowingly possessing a firearm without a licence.

Occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

Possessing a loaded, regulated firearm.

Discharging a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit of the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).