A 22-year-old shooting victim has been charged with numerous firearms offences in relation to an apparent mid-afternoon shootout on Rochester Street, Ottawa police say.
Police were called to the Rochester Street just south of LeBreton Flats around 2:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired.
Police found no victims at the scene, but did discover shell casings near a parked vehicle.
A short time later Mohamed Ribih showed up at hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
He's charged with:
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Pointing a firearm.
- Possessing a dangerous weapon.
- Possessing a firearm without a licence.
- Knowingly possessing a firearm without a licence.
- Occupying a vehicle with a firearm.
- Possessing a loaded, regulated firearm.
- Discharging a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit of the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).