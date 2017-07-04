A 16-year-old from Dorval, Que., died after being struck by a Via Rail train near Lancaster, Ont., Monday night.

Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry OPP said three teens were walking along a portion of a CN Rail bridge near Celtic Lane around 7:55 p.m. when two of them were struck by the passing train.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old male from South Glengarry was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the third male, a 17-year-old from Montreal, was not injured.

Their identities have not been released.

The railway reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Lancaster is located about 30 kilometres east of Cornwall, Ont.

An OPP investigation is ongoing.