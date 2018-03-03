Via Rail has cancelled all Saturday night passenger travel on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes after two CN Rail train cars derailed near Kingston, Ont.

The two cars were carrying paper and were at the end of a westbound train when they derailed near John F. Scott Road at around 1:20 p.m., said CN Rail spokesman Patrick Waldron.

One car came to rest on the tracks on its side, while the other remained upright, Waldron said.

No one was hurt, and no dangerous goods spilled, he added.

Train derailment Video.. ®Logan Cadue pic.twitter.com/nTBeJUNUWg — Logan Cadue (@logancadue) March 3, 2018

'It would've hit us'

Logan Cadue was shooting photos and video of trains with a friend, he said, when they suddenly heard "a hiss of air" coming from the lumber cars on the train.

"We could see a bit of dust kicking up from the rear of the train. Then the boxcar on the tail started wobbling back and forth," Cadue said.

The train's brakes then began to squeal, and Cadue said he and his friend "booked it back" away from the train.

"It all happened so fast," he added. "If [the boxcar] had gone over and tipped our way, it would've hit us, for sure."

Cadue said he saw no one injured. Kingston police also quickly arrived on the scene, he added.

Train derailment John F Scott Rd. No injuries. 2 cars separated. 1 flipped. @MIHomeYGK pic.twitter.com/gBd0msAx81 — Logan Cadue (@logancadue) March 3, 2018

Saturday night trains cancelled

Via Rail is "doing its best to accommodate passengers that are currently on route with alternative transportation," company spokeswoman Maria-Anna Murat said in an email.

"Passengers who were scheduled to depart tonight will have to make other arrangements as all trains are cancelled, Murat said.

"They have a choice of a full refund or exchange for a later travel date at the same rate they purchase their ticket."

Passenger travel between Ottawa and Montreal is not affected, nor is travel along the Toronto-London-Windsor corridor, she added.

CN Rail said crews are working to remove the cars, repair any damage to the track and reopen the corridor.