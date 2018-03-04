Via Rail service resumes after freight train derailment near Kingston, Ont.

Via Rail says its trains are back on schedule after a freight train derailment delayed trips between Toronto and Montreal or Ottawa for hours on Saturday.

The widespread delays occurred after two cars at the back of a CN Rail train carrying paper derailed just east of Kingston, Ont., at 1:20 p.m.

The incident caused hours of delays for rail passengers across the province on Saturday, but Via spokeswoman Marie-Anna Murat says there are now no delays expected between Toronto and Montreal or Ottawa.

'It would've hit us'

Logan Cadue was shooting photos and video of trains Saturday with a friend, he said, when they suddenly heard "a hiss of air" coming from the lumber cars on the train.

"We could see a bit of dust kicking up from the rear of the train. Then the boxcar on the tail started wobbling back and forth," Cadue said.

Train derailment Video.. ®Logan Cadue <a href="https://t.co/nTBeJUNUWg">pic.twitter.com/nTBeJUNUWg</a> —@logancadue

The train's brakes then began to squeal, and Cadue said he and his friend "booked it back" away from the train.

"It all happened so fast," he said. "If [the boxcar] had gone over and tipped our way, it would've hit us, for sure."

Cadue said he saw no one injured. Kingston police also quickly arrived on the scene, he added.

Train derailment John F Scott Rd. No injuries. 2 cars separated. 1 flipped. <a href="https://twitter.com/MIHomeYGK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MIHomeYGK</a> <a href="https://t.co/gBd0msAx81">pic.twitter.com/gBd0msAx81</a> —@logancadue

Murat says 647 people were on passenger trains at the time of the derailment, and more than a thousand were believed to be affected by Saturday's delays.

All trains on the route were cancelled that evening, and passengers were given the option of either exchanging their tickets or receiving a full refund, Murat said.

Via Rail provided buses and other forms of alternate transport for most of the passengers stranded at the time of the derailment, she added.