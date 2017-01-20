Warning: the following story concerning the trial of a man facing incest and sexual assault charges contains descriptions of events some readers may find deeply disturbing.

A 79-year-old Val-des-Monts, Que., man has been found guilty of incest with two of his daughters but acquitted of charges in relation to a third daughter.

The jury of four men and eight women returned to the Gatineau courtroom Friday afternoon to deliver the verdict after beginning deliberations two days earlier.

Daughter had 3 children by father, court heard

Jacques Roger Lesage was found guilty of two charges of incest in relation to his daughter, 53-year-old Lucie Lesage and one count of incest and one count of indecent assault in relation to his daughter Nathalie Lesage, 49.

But he was acquitted of charges related to a third sister, 45-year-old Chantal Knippenberg.

Lesage, a father of eight, was arrested and charged in 2014 after Lucie Lesage came forward.

Lucie Lesage, 53, had testified that she was sexually abused and terrorized by her father for more than 30 years. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-Macleod for CBC/Radio-Canada)

Lucie Lesage told the trial she was subjected to more than 30 years of sexual abuse and terror at her father's hands. She said he first raped her when she was eight years old, and by age 13 she had become pregnant with his child, the first of three she would bear him.

A publication ban remains in effect on the identities of those children, now all adults.

After she went to police, two other sisters — Nathalie Lesage and Knippenberg — also came forward with their stories of sexual abuse.​

2 other sisters came forward

Nathalie Lesage told the court her father first molested her when she was five years old, while Knippenberg said her abuse began when she was about seven years old.

All three women spoke of how their father terrorized their mother and the family, and that they lived in fear of being cast out of their home.

They told the court their father said that if they told anyone — including their mother — about the sexual abuse, the police would come and take them away from the house.

The three sisters won the right during the trial to have a publication ban on their names lifted, and in so doing allow for the publication of their father's name.

Father said he never touched 2 daughters

Speaking at the trial in his own defence, Jacques Lesage admitted to sexually abusing Lucie Lesage but said he didn't believe at the time she was his daughter, suggesting he thought she was his wife's daughter from an extra-marital affair.

He denied the allegations his two other daughters brought forward, saying he had never been alone with them.

He told the court he himself had been abused as a child, first at the hands of his father and then later at a Catholic-run orphanage.