Skip to Main Content
Ottawa set to appoint first female medical chief

Notifications

Ottawa set to appoint first female medical chief

Dr. Vera Etches is poised to become Ottawa's permanent chief medical officer of health. She would become the first woman to hold the job in the city's history.

Dr. Vera Etches has been filling the role for 5 months

CBC News ·
Dr. Vera Etches is Ottawa's acting medical officer of health until her appointment to take the lead of Ottawa Public Health is made official by the province. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Dr. Vera Etches is poised to become Ottawa's first female chief medical officer of health.

Ottawa city council voted Wednesday to nominate Etches, who has been the interim chief medical officer of health since mid-November.

Her appointment has to be confirmed by the province.

The British Columbia native has been with Ottawa Public Health since 2009. Previously she worked with the Sudbury & District Health Unit.

In a news release, the City of Ottawa said she has worked on treating sexually transmitted infections and tackling dental health problems, as well as promoting breastfeeding and parenting skills.

She's also an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa.

Etches would replace Dr. Isra Levy, who stepped aside in November to join Canadian Blood Services.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us