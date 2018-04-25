Ottawa set to appoint first female medical chief

Dr. Vera Etches is poised to become Ottawa's first female chief medical officer of health.

Ottawa city council voted Wednesday to nominate Etches, who has been the interim chief medical officer of health since mid-November.

Her appointment has to be confirmed by the province.

I am pleased to announce that my Councillor colleagues accepted the BOH's recommendation to approve the appointment of <a href="https://twitter.com/VeraEtches?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VeraEtches</a> as the new Medical Officer of Health for <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawahealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawahealth</a> <a href="https://t.co/9HgnUiWnwZ">pic.twitter.com/9HgnUiWnwZ</a> —@ShadQadri

The British Columbia native has been with Ottawa Public Health since 2009. Previously she worked with the Sudbury & District Health Unit.

In a news release, the City of Ottawa said she has worked on treating sexually transmitted infections and tackling dental health problems, as well as promoting breastfeeding and parenting skills.

She's also an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa.

Etches would replace Dr. Isra Levy, who stepped aside in November to join Canadian Blood Services.