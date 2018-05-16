Woman dies in hospital after driving vehicle off boat launch

A 57-year-old woman who drove her vehicle off a boat launch near Westport, Ont., last week has died in hospital, and OPP now say alcohol was a factor.

OPP were called to Forrester's Landing Drive late Friday night.

When they arrived they saw the woman's vehicle fully submerged in Upper Rideau Lake about 50 metres from shore, and an officer and a volunteer firefighter dove into the lake to rescue her.

She was helped to shore and then taken to hospital in Kingston in critical condition. She was pronounced dead Tuesday, OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Wendy Holmes of Rideau Lakes Township.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident, OPP said.