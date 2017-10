A 61-year-old man is dead after his car hit a ramp on the 401 Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the car lost control travelling eastbound on the McConnell ramp near the Township Of South Stormont, causing it to roll over. The vehicle came to a stop in the median.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. Police said Monday evening they were notifying the next-of-kin.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.