Woman rescued from vehicle driven into Upper Rideau Lake

Rideau Lakes OPP say a woman was rescued from her submerged vehicle after she drove off a boat launch into Upper Rideau Lake over the weekend.

Police were notified at about 11:55 p.m. Friday that a vehicle had gone off the boat launch in Rideau Lakes Township, south of Perth, OPP said in a news release.

When officers arrived they found her vehicle about 50 metres offshore.

An officer and a volunteer firefighter jumped into the water and helped get the 57-year-old female driver, who was alone, out of the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital in Kingston in critical condition.

OPP said Monday they don't know why she drove into the lake and are hoping to speak with witnesses to figure out what happened.