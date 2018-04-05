Ottawa's prolific vasectomy doc snips retirement rumours in the bud

Dr. Ron Weiss doesn't know where the rumour about his impending retirement started, but it spread like wildfire. That was five years ago, and it's still smouldering.

"It just went viral. Every year since then, I have made a point of writing every doctor in Ottawa telling them that I have no plans for retirement. And yet, it's still going around," Weiss said.

If you're a man of a certain age or stage of life in Ottawa, odds are pretty good you've visited Weiss's home clinic in the Glebe.

That's because Weiss has just performed his 50,000th non-invasive vasectomy, and now averages 70 a week since he began offering the kinder, gentler procedure in 1992.

"It just happened. It wasn't my goal but it's a wonderful thing," said Weiss of his milestone.

1st to preform non-invasive technique

Twenty-six years ago Weiss became the first Canadian doctor to perform the non-surgical technique, which was invented in China, and has trained hundreds of other doctors in the method.

In 2002 Weiss added his own no-needle anesthetic technique, allowing him to promise his patients a virtually pain-free experience that's over in a matter of minutes.

Weiss claims to have had as few as four complications per 1,000 procedures, an impressive record compared to the 32 per 1,000 with the traditional scalpel method.

Like with all kinds of other goods and services, Weiss said news of his clinic spreads through word of mouth.

"One guy on a hockey team has a good experience, he talks about it in the dressing room and eventually all the other players on the team are going to make their way in when they're ready," Weiss said.

That's a big deal for men whose trip to Weiss's clinic is often their first visit to a doctor in years. Weiss said he spends a lot of his time simply chatting with his patients.

"They spent their lives protecting their private parts, and here they are totally exposed and vulnerable. And so that conversation does a number of things, not the least of which is putting them at their ease," Weiss said.

"I am privileged to be able to engage in conversation with everybody that comes through my door and learn their stories, some sad, some wonderful and some extremely interesting."

Wife his colleague, muse

Weiss credits his wife Debbie, whom he met on a trip back to his native Montreal, with changing his life. Before meeting her, he was a high school dropout working as a musician in Vancouver, unsure of his path forward.

"I eventually went back and did night courses to get enough credits to get into university, and the rest of that is history," Weiss said.

Debbie eventually left her own career to run the clinic after the couple moved into their Glebe home.

Weiss, who sings and plays guitar, said music remains his "second job," and his wife remains his creative muse.

The cover of Weiss's latest CD, Arrow and Heart. (Ron Weiss Music)

Weiss marked the release of his third studio CD, Arrow and Heart, with a performance at the NAC in early March.

"It's enriching and wonderful," Weiss said. "I don't find playing music relaxing, but I find it tremendously fulfilling."