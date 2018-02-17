Ottawa police are investigating after gunfire rang out during a Saturday afternoon robbery of a Vanier marijuana dispensary.

Police said the robbery happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a dispensary on Montreal Road just east of the Vanier Parkway.

The suspects forced their way into the dispensary and made off with cash and marijuana, police said. At least one shot was also fired during the robbery.

One person suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with the suspects, police said. They were not struck by any bullets.

No one was in custody as of 10 p.m., but police believe they know who the suspects are.