Ottawa police are looking for three men suspected in the armed robbery of a Vanier marijuana dispensary on Family Day weekend.

Police said the robbery happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 at a dispensary on Montreal Road just east of Vanier Parkway.

The disguised suspects forced their way into the dispensary and made off with cash and marijuana, police said.

At least one shot was fired during the robbery, but no one was struck. However one person was assaulted with a handgun, police said.

Police said the three disguised men were last seen running south on Lajoie Street and may have fled in a dark, Chrysler Sebring-type vehicle.

The suspects are described as:

A black man around five feet nine inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, wearing a black jacket with red stripes, white running shoes, a black jacket with a hood and light blue baseball hat. A black man around five feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 185 pounds, weating a black jacket with a hoodie underneath, black gloves and black Adidas running shoes with white stripes. A Caucasian man around five feet eight inches tall, around 190 pounds, wearing a black jacket with two front pockets and a hoodie underneath, a black ski mask, black gloves with white or grey colouring around the wrist, black Adidas pants with white stripes and white running shoes.

Police said the person injured during the robbery was hospitalized and eventually needed surgery.