Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires within a few blocks and a few hours of each other in Vanier overnight, including one where a man was rescued.

Firefighters first arrived to battle a fire at a home under construction on Deschamps Avenue, north of Montreal Road and east of the Vanier Parkway, around 12:10 a.m.

Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived a few minutes after being called, according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services. It was later upgraded to a second alarm.

Ottawa fire crews respond to a second-alarm fire on Deschamps Avenue in Vanier Monday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A fire then broke out on Ste Anne Avenue near ​Joffre-Bélanger Way about 650 metres away.

Fire officials said a staircase on the outside of the building was on fire and flames later reached the roof. A man was rescued from the second floor of the building, fire officials said.

Four people were displaced by this fire but nobody was injured, officials added.

Ottawa Fire crews are battling a Working Fire at 270 Montreal Rd. Building is vacant. pic.twitter.com/EsYboQ357B — @OFSFirePhoto

Finally, firefighters were called to a third fire that started in a Montreal Road building between Lajoie and Begin streets around 3:25 a.m. This was about 500 metres from the Ste Anne Avenue fire.

The causes of all three fires are still under investigation.