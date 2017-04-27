An 18-year-old from Val-des-Monts, Que., was rushed to Gatineau hospital with major injuries Wednesday night after being clipped by a vehicle's side mirror.

He was walking along the side of Route du Carrefour in the Outaouais town when he was struck at around 7 p.m., according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, police said, where he was reportedly in critical condition Wednesday evening.

Police said neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors in the collision.

Route du Carrefour was closed Wednesday night, and the MRC des Collines continues to investigate.

Val-des-Monts is approximately 50 kilometres north of Ottawa.

