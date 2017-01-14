Residents in Val-des-Monts, a small west Quebec community, say the details emerging in an ongoing incest trial have shocked and saddened people in the town.

Jacques Lesage, 79, of Val-des-Monts, is accused of sexually abusing three of his daughters, including fathering three children with one of his own.

Val-des-Monts resident Carole Gagnon told CBC News she got to know Jacques Lesage and two of his daughters while she was working at a local grocery store.

"It must have weighed heavy on them," Gagnon said, adding that she's been keeping the sisters in her thoughts.

"I hope they find the help they need to get past this," she said. "I'd support them. I'd help them anyway I could," she said.

This week, the sisters gave emotional testimony about how the abuse ruined their lives. The identities of victims in sexual assault cases are typically protected by a publication ban, but the women in this case asked for the ban to be lifted so that their father's name could be published.

Jacques Roger Lesage, 79, faces three charges of incest, two of indecent assault and one of sexual assault in relation to three of his daughters. (Supplied photo)

Lucie Lesage testified she suffered 30 years of abuse and terror — bearing the first of three of her father's children when she was just 13 years old.

Jacques Lesage's paternity of two of the children was confirmed with DNA testing, and is among the agreed statement of facts in the case.

He admitted under cross-examination to sexually assaulting Lucie, but denied the allegations from his other two daughters. ​

'Everyone is pretty much talking about it'

Gagnon said she's been having tough conversations this week with her 22-year-old daughter, who she said has been asking questions about the trial.

Andréane Perron says many Val-des-Monts residents have been shocked by the details emerging in the ongoing trial of Jacques Lesage. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC News)

"She was wondering what me and my husband were talking about. And well ... we told her the truth," said Gagnon.

Other Val-des-Monts residents who spoke to CBC News said many people in the town have been talking about the ongoing trial.

"Everyone is pretty much talking about it," said Andréane Perron, who works at a restaurant in the town.

"It was just terrible. Very sad. Sad for the family. Sad for everyone," she said.

Lawyers for the Crown and defence are expected to present closing arguments on Tuesday.

Below are links to some of the resources available in the region for people in need of help: