Air support, staffing change help quell fire in Val-des-Monts, Que.

​Firefighters in Val-des-Monts, Que., are crediting water bombers and a recent change to fire station staffing for their success in containing a forest fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first spotted at about 3:30 p.m. in a forested area on chemin Milks. The area is home to several cottages on Dame Lake, which connect to Grand Lake.

"When firefighters first arrived on site, they were faced with a fast-growing forest fire that was already consuming three cottages," said Guy Dagenais, the deputy fire chief in Val-des-Monts.

Firefighters in Val-Des-Monts have been fighting a forest fire from the ground and air. 0:28

Hot embers carried by the wind quickly spread the fire to a fourth cottage, then across part of the lake to île aux Falaises, a nearby island that's home to nine cottages, Dagenais said.

Firefighters used a small boat and portable pump to dispatch a small team to the island, while two CL-415 water bombers and a helicopter water bomber provided aerial support.

"They were able to control the fire in front of them, and the water bombers did the rest by spreading water onto the remote areas," Dagenais said.

Two people on the island were brought onto the mainland as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the fire was caused by human activity, and are reminding residents to check the municipality's forest fire weather index before burning anything on their properties.

(Marc Violette/Radio-Canada)

Recent change to 24/7 staffing

While Dagenais said the damage estimate was still unavailable as of Thursday afternoon, he was certain a recent staffing change at the Val-des-Monts fire station played a role.

Since Sunday, a team of four firefighters staff the station 24/7, while another team of four remain on standby.

"If it wasn't for that full-time firefighter brigade, the damage would have been a lot worse," Dagenais said.

According to the fire department, the change was made due to an annual approximate five-per-cent increase in the number of emergency calls, as well as the geographic size of the municipality.

A total of 27 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Val-des-Monts, including from neighbouring L'Ange-Gardien and Cantley.