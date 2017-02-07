Canadian non-governmental organizations say the confusion and uncertainty around recent U.S. travel restrictions is keeping some staff grounded and some operations in limbo.

Last month President Donald Trump issued a ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

On Friday U.S. District Court Judge James Robart temporarily suspended parts of Trump's executive order.

That means travellers with valid visas from the seven countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — can now enter the United States. Refugees who were destined for the U.S. before the order was signed will also now be granted entry.

But CARE Canada, an NGO that helps impoverished communities in 95 countries, has grounded some staff over concerns that lingering confusion around the rules may cause them to become stranded.

"I think there are too many risks of people at airports and at the airlines really not knowing how to deal with this, and we can't have our staff stranded and at risk," said CARE Canada CEO Gillian Barth.

"We don't want people being separated from their families over confusion about how a ban is applied."

Poor timing

The timing is poor for CARE Canada and the people who depend on the organization.

The United Nations is warning a drought in Somalia is setting the stage for another famine in that country. It says nearly 305,000 children under the age of five are acutely malnourished, and warns an estimated 58,300 children face death if not treated.

CARE Canada would normally respond with humanitarian aid, but Barth said the U.S. restrictions are causing her to keep some workers from travelling.

Barth said one CARE worker who is Ottawa-based, but who was born in a primarily Muslim country, was detained in N'Djamena, Chad, before being permitted to board a flight to Ottawa via Paris.

"For no other reason than the fact that people were uncertain at the time as to what the travel ban was, whether or not they were going to the U.S., doesn't seem to matter. They were stopped."

Barth said she's asked another employee of Egyptian background to delay work in Africa.

"There's no question that this will disrupt our operations, and has already," she said.

Pressing pause on travel

Mazen Chouaib is the founder and president of Canadian Leaders in International Consulting, an Ottawa-based consulting firm that helps private companies and NGOs deliver aid programs around the world.

CLiC is currently on contract with several UN agencies, the Government of Canada and other multilateral organizations.

"Currently we're working in Iraq, working in Libya, we have done projects in Yemen," said Chouaib.

But uncertainty around how individual airlines and airport staff will impose the current restrictions has him pressing pause on some travel.

'The biggest concern now is I don't know when I'll be able to get on the next plane and come back.' - Azfar Rizvi, filmmaker

"Not only for me personally, but a lot of our project managers that travel to different places, that becomes an issue and a concern for sure."

Azfar Rizvi, executive director of the Institute of Canadian Archives, is a documentary filmmaker who works with women's rights groups in Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

He's currently working in Baghdad, but his Canadian passport shows his recent travel to Karachi, Kabul, Damascus and Tehran.

"The biggest concern now is I don't know when I'll be able to get on the next plane and come back," said Rizvi.

"People who I've been working with are now hesitant to have ... conversations with the institute because they believe we may not be able to deliver on our promises."