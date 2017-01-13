Education Minister Mitzie Hunter took a tour of some Ottawa-area schools that may close recently, including Glengarry District High School in Alexandria, Ont., as small communities are fighting to keep them open.

There are nearly 10,000 empty spots at schools across the Upper Canada District School Board — the equivalent of 33 elementary schools — so the board is undertaking a review to cut, consolidate and save.

Twenty-nine schools could be on the chopping block.

Hunter told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Friday that teachers and students displayed "an obvious amount of passion and commitment" during the tours, and said it will be up to the board to decide which schools close.

"I know that the boards are doing the hard work right now with the accommodation review, listening, getting the best input possible so that they can make the best decision possible to ensure that students receive the best programming," she said.

'Encourage boards to work together'

Asked by host Robyn Bresnahan about whether longer bus commute times for students might negatively impact their health, Hunter said there are guidelines in place for students to be able to access schools within a certain range.

"We're not going to put the health and safety of students at risk, that's certainly not something that will be done," Hunter said.

"My confidence is that the board will be able to make a decision that puts the interest of that student ... at the forefront and at the centre of this decision."

She also left open the possibility that school boards may have to work together to accommodate student needs.

"I strongly encourage boards to work together in the best interests for students in their communities ... and that can include boards sharing space and making sure that they provide options for parents in communities," Hunter said.

Listen to the full interview with Hunter here.

'A substantial hit'

Several municipal councils commissioned research from Doyletech Corporation on how closing schools would affect the local economy.

Economist Rick Clayton visited South Dundas, North Glengarry, North Stormont and South Stormont. He told CBC Radio's All in a Day Wednesday that he estimates the loss of a high school could have an economic impact of $4-5 million or more in a community from loss of spending by teens, families moving away and other families declining to move in.

"So it's a substantial hit."

Clayton also said he doesn't believe that looking at school closures from a capacity perspective is the best method because the savings from closing schools "isn't nearly as much as you would think."

'Save the high schools'

The buildings would still need to be maintained somewhat because it's rare to find other uses for them, and not all teachers would lose their jobs. Some would move to other schools, along with the students, he said.

"So when you take into account the fact that there's going to be harm to the local economy ... and the fact that the school really isn't costing you a lot of money to keep open, we don't see a lot of justification for closing the schools," Clayton said.

"I would say it's necessary to accept that the budget of the ... ministry of education is not limitless, so we maybe do have to set priorities. ... So if we have to set priorities, I would say rationalize the primary schools and save the high schools."

Listen to the full interview with Clayton here.