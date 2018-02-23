Ottawa police have laid more charges against a man accused of secretly filming children in his south Ottawa home.

The 56-year-old was first charged in August 2017.

Police alleged the man would invite children into his home on Uplands Drive to "make movies," then film them changing.

Police said they heard from two victims about incidents alleged to have occurred over the summer of 2017.

Police said Friday two more children have since come forward about incidents dating back to 2015.

All four alleged victims were under 12, according to police.

The accused is facing new charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement, in addition to the previous charges, which include:

Invitation to sexual touching.

Sexual interference.

Possession of child pornography.

Production of child pornography.

Voyeurism.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit believe there could be more victims, police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944, or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers or the Ottawa police app.