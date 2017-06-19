A "driving simulation centre" for patients with dementia is one of the initiatives that could be funded by a new joint fundraising campaign announced Monday by the University of Ottawa and the Bruyère Research Institute.

The two institutions are aiming to jointly raise $20 million over the next three years for "improved memory and dementia research, education and care," according to a U of O news release.

The campaign is the "first-ever joint fundraising partnership for a complex patient care, education and research initiative" in Ottawa, said Dr. David Park, director of the University of Ottawa Brain and Mind Research Institute, in a statement.

The driving simulation centre would study how dementia affects people when they get behind the wheel, with the goal of helping older adults drive as long as possible.

Other initiatives the fundraising campaign could pay for include:

Recruiting clinicians, scientists and students who specialize in memory and dementia.

Expanding the use of neuroimaging tools.

Enhancing "intensity and excellence in research" when it comes to memory loss.

Approximately 564,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia, according to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.