A hazardous materials team was dispatched to Bayview station Friday night to investigate an unknown substance after a man there was found unconscious.

Firefighters were called to the OC Transpo station just before 11 p.m. after receiving a call for medical assistance, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

When they arrived, they found a man who had lost consciousness. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by city paramedics, the fire department said.

Firefighters also called in the hazardous materials crew after finding the mysterious substance.

As of Saturday morning, the substance had not been identified, fire officials said.