A University of Ottawa professor has been named Canada's newest Federal Court judge.

The federal justice minister announced Thursday that Sébastien Grammond will replace Justice S.B. Noël, who was elected to become a supernumerary judge in September.

Grammond was a civil law professor at the University of Ottawa up until his appointment. He taught there for 13 years and also served as dean of the university's law faculty.

He is well-known for his work with Indigenous communities, and for his child welfare legislation reforms.

The Federal Court hears matters of national importance that have not ascended to the Supreme Court of Canada.