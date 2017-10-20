The union representing around 2,500 part-time professors at the University of Ottawa has taken a step toward going on strike.

The Association of Part-Time Professors of the University of Ottawa (APTPUO) said Friday 92 per cent of its members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

It could go on strike as soon as Oct. 30 over issues including job security, salaries and representation on the university's senate, it said.

The union's members include sessional lecturers, contract professors in language and music courses and clinical professionals in the university's Health Sciences department.

It says its members teach half the university's courses and the majority of undergraduate courses.

Part-time law professors are not in the union.

The school said in an email to students that four days of talks are scheduled before Oct. 30 and it's committed to finding a "fair and equitable" deal.

Students at eastern Ontario's four colleges are dealing with a faculty strike as well that has cancelled classes for the foreseeable future.