The union representing special constables in Quebec, including the officer involved in a courthouse shooting in Maniwaki on Wednesday, said it has been warning for some time that staffing levels are inadequate at courthouses in the province.

Syndicat des Constables Spé​ciaux du Gouvernement du Québec (SCSGQ) president Franck Perales said the special constable accused of shooting the man appeared on a video to be the only one present, and only had the support of private security guards who are neither armed nor equipped to deal with violent situations.

"They don't know what they have to do. They don't have the equipment. They don't have the training," Perales said.

The issue of private security guards being used instead of special constables has been a longstanding concern for the union. They have launched a suit over the issue, which is set to be heard in a courtroom next Monday.

WARNING: Courthouse shooting video contains disturbing images, language2:06

The Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI), Quebec's police watchdog, is now investigating the incident. The man who was shot remains in a coma in Hull Hospital.

Perales said the officer accused of shooting the man has been a special constable for five or six years, and would only have used his gun as a last resort.

"You use the firearm when you don't have a choice," he said.

Perales said special constables are equipped with a telescoping baton, which the BEI said the shooting victim used to strike the special constable in the head.

Special constables are also armed with pepper spray and a firearm. They're not equipped with Tasers, Perales said.

Special constables in Quebec undergo a 12-week training course at the province's police training college.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security said they were reviewing security at the courthouse with the union and if changes are needed they would be put in place.

According to a government job posting, special constables are required to maintain security in courtrooms, transfer prisoners and preform first aid when required.