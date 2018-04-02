As their labour dispute drags into its fifth week, Carleton University and CUPE 2424 resumed negotiations Monday with an external mediator.

Since March 5, hundreds of the university's support, library and administrative staff have been on the picket lines.

The union said pensions are at the heart of the dispute.

Unionized workers have defined benefit plans, but fear the university wants to convert them to contribution plans.

The university has said it doesn't plan to do that.

The two sides met at the bargaining table for 19 hours Wednesday and Thursday alongside a mediator, but talks were adjourned early Thursday.

The union said in a Tweet on Saturday that they would communicate updates throughout the day Monday when talks resume.

The 800 striking workers continued picketing Monday.

UPDATE: CUPE 2424 and the employer have agreed to resume negotiations on Monday, April 2. Updates will be communicated throughout the day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreCarleton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreCarleton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetterTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetterTogether</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/carletonstrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#carletonstrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/GCuuFaP7Rn">pic.twitter.com/GCuuFaP7Rn</a> —@CUPE2424

"The university campus is open and regularly scheduled classes will continue as usual," the university wrote on its website Saturday.

"The University is hopeful that talks can lead to a negotiated settlement."