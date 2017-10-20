Ontario Provincial Police are looking for people who may have had their underwear stolen, after they seized bras and panties from a home in Renfrew.

In September, police said they obtained evidence showing a man breaking into a home and stealing underwear. They charged a 61-year-old man with theft, but he was released on a promise to appear in court, OPP said.

Shortly after, a second person came forward with a similar complaint.

Police then searched the accused's home and found "a quantity" of undergarments. Police said they believe the man has been stealing underwear "for a number of years."

The man has been charged with two counts of break and enter, one count of committing an indictable offence, and six counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been released on bail.

If you have information, you can call the Renfrew OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.